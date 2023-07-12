Watch Now
Search for motorcyclist who vandalized Pride flag painted on Boynton Beach street corner 'inactive'

Police say they have no other means to identify person responsible
An investigation is underway in Boynton Beach to find a person responsible for defacing a pride mural in Boynton Beach and it was all caught on camera. The police department released surveillance video Tuesday.
A Pride flag painted on a street in Boynton Beach was vandalized on June 2, according to police.
Posted at 2:17 PM, Jul 12, 2023
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The investigation into who vandalized a Pride flag painted on a Boynton Beach street corner last month has been "deemed inactive," police said Wednesday.

Boynton Beach police said surveillance video from June 2 showed someone driving a motorcycle doing donuts on the street art at the corner of Ocean Avenue and Southeast First Street, leaving tire skid marks behind.

However, the investigation has uncovered no new leads to pursue identification of the person responsible.

"We have no further avenues to use to identify the suspect as the individual was completely covering his face and there is no tag on the motorcycle," Officer Holly Picciano told WPTV.

It's a different outcome than in nearby Delray Beach, where a man who defaced a Pride crosswalk shortly after it was unveiled in 2021 pleaded guilty to felony criminal mischief and reckless driving last year.

Alexander Jerich was originally arrested on a hate-crime charge, but State Attorney Dave Aronberg said prosecutors were unable to apply the charge.

