School bus involved in minor crash in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A crash involving a school bus Tuesday morning caused heavy delays on Congress Avenue just south of Hypoluxo Road in Boynton Beach.

RELATED: Real-time traffic

The wreck occurred around 8:30 a.m., blocking two lanes of traffic near Meadows Park.

Chopper 5 flew over the area at 9 a.m. and spotted a car hit the back of a private bus for South Tech.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said children were on board at the time of the collision, but no one was hurt.

Boynton Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

Chopper 5 spotted another bus had arrived to transport the students to school following the wreck.