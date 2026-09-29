‘Safe, loved and surrounded by his new family’: Dog rescued after alleged abuse adopted into new home

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) — A black lab rescued after police said he was abused in Boynton Beach earlier this month has officially found a new home.

Boynton Beach police announced Tuesday that Rex has been adopted after spending time with Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control and Bless Paws Animal Rescue.

Rex was rescued after witnesses reported seeing him abused in two separate incidents along South Federal Highway. Police said he was lifted off the ground, thrown down and choked with his leash. A man was later arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge.

After his rescue, Rex was taken to Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control before Bless Paws Animal Rescue stepped in to foster him and help him recover.

Police shared a photo Tuesday showing Rex with his new siblings in his new home.

“Today, we have the update we’ve all been hoping for: Rex has been adopted and is officially home,” the department wrote.

Police said Rex is now “safe, loved and surrounded by his new family.”

The department also thanked the witnesses who reported the alleged abuse and everyone who helped care for Rex before his adoption.