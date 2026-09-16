Man arrested for abusing service dog in 2 separate incidents, Boynton Beach police say

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A man has been arrested after surveillance footage captured him violently abusing a service dog in two separate incidents along South Federal Highway, Boynton Beach police said.

Juan Latrez Poole, 52, was arrested on Monday, on a felony animal cruelty charge, police said.

Last Wednesday, officers said they responded to the 2300 block of South Federal Highway after a witness reported seeing a man lift a black lab above his head and slam it to the ground near a bus stop outside a Taco Bell. The dog, later identified as Rex, was wearing a red "service dog" vest and appeared to weigh approximately 50 pounds, police said. Officers were unable to locate the man or the dog at the time.

The following morning, on Sept. 10, a second witness reported a nearly identical incident just blocks away, police said. The caller told police she watched a man choke the same black lab with its leash, lift the dog off the ground, swing it through the air, and strike it with a water bottle. The caller stated the dog was visibly terrified, shaking and cowering, according to police.

Boynton Beach Police Department's Animal Control Officer canvassed the area and recovered surveillance footage that captured both incidents, police said. In the first video, the Poole is seen lifting the dog completely off the ground, and at one point inverting the animal upside down in mid-air, before slamming it to the ground, police said. In the second video, he is seen yanking the leash, striking the dog with a bottle, and hoisting the dog several feet into the air by its neck before dropping it to the ground.

Poole was later identified by a witness in a photo lineup and was arrested by Boynton Beach police. He is currently being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on $30,000 bond.

Rex was transported to Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control and is currently looking for his forever home, police said.