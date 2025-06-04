Residents rally to save forest in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach conservationists and concerned residents are rallying to save Nickel Forest, a lush expanse of greenery threatened by a potential sale to a private developer.

WATCH BELOW: 'Stand up for the rights of Boynton Beach to have a green space,' Michael Corcoran says

Push to save Nickels Forest in Boynton Beach

Members of the Save Boynton Forest group have been actively attending meetings before Palm Beach County commissioners and Boynton Beach commissioners on Tuesday wearing green and white urging for the protection of their local environment.

Right now plans are in motion to transform the 15-acre forest into single-family homes, prompting community members and local leaders to speak out against the development.

Nickel Forest is located on Palm Beach County property but is owned by the city of Boynton Beach.

“Stand up for the rights of the animals, stand up for the rights of the woods, stand up for the rights of Boynton Beach to have a green space,” said Michael Corcoran, a resident living just 50 feet from the forest.

Laura Milligan, a Boynton Beach resident, emphasized the necessity of conserving the forest.

“The government needs to be protecting our protected wildlife... not have them destroyed," she said. "This is a forest that's healthy and thriving with protected animals.”

Currently, the city of Boynton Beach is considering a $5 million offer for the land from a private developer—a sale that worries many residents. In a prior statement, city officials noted that the site is, in their view, "basically unused" and asserted that the city would be “financially remiss” in not considering such a lucrative offer for the benefit of its taxpayers.

Protecting Paradise Residents push back against losing this forest to development Vannia Joseph

Corcoran succinctly expressed the community’s concerns.

“Boynton Beach is supposed to be a green city and now you're cutting this down," he said. "We don't need any more concrete; we don't need any more blacktop.”

To bring attention to their cause, local activists held a forest cleanup event over the weekend, which was attended by Commissioner Greg Weiss. He indicated that while the land was transferred from the county to the city in 1961, numerous records regarding the transfer are not readily available.

Recently, Weiss reached out to the city's mayor, requesting a pause in the sale process to explore any potential restrictions associated with the land.

Weiss has requested that Mayor Rebecca Shelton consider delaying the sale while reviewing the property's chain of ownership and searching for any restrictive covenants.

“The last thing you would want to have happen is for the city to move forward with some kind of transfer or sale of the property and then find out there were restrictions that would require that the deal be unwound,” Weiss advised.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Neighbors fight to preserve land

Neighbors fight to preserve Nickels Forest

The company informed WPTV that environmental impact studies would be conducted and mentioned that wildlife, such as gopher tortoises, would be relocated.

However, the Save Boynton Forest group contends that such actions could still harm local ecosystems.

Many attendees of the recent cleanup have fought to save the forest 5 years ago and are now advocating for the property to be re-deeded to the County. This measure aims to transform Nickel Forest into a nature preserve, thus shielding it from future development. "Once construction happens, you can't get it back," Milligan warned.

Weiss mentioned that the city could opt to return the land to the County through a series of hearings. For the area to become a preserve, it must go before city or county leaders for a vote.

In response to inquiries, city of Boynton Beach officials confirmed that the offer to purchase the property remains on the table. They also noted that no environmental impact studies have been conducted or scheduled to date.

For those looking to support the efforts to save Nickel Forest, the Save Boynton Forest group has launched an online petition inviting community members to make their voices heard.