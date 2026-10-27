'Really bad' king tide flooding inundates Boynton Beach condo complex, prompting calls for answers

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Floodwaters have inundated parking spaces, roads and walkways at a Boynton Beach condominium complex, leaving residents struggling to get in and out as king tides, strong onshore winds and heavy rain push water onto the property.

At Coastal Towers Condominium Apartments, located at 730 E. Ocean Avenue, water from the Intracoastal Waterway behind the complex spread throughout portions of the property Tuesday, reaching ankle-deep levels in some areas and knee-deep in others.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

King tide flooding inundates Boynton Beach condo complex

Residents say they expect king tide flooding during the fall, but the severity of the conditions has caught them off guard.

"It's really hard to get in and out of the complex," resident Sophia Cywar said.

John Cotanch, who has lived at the complex for 10 years, said he has experienced flooding there before but has never seen it this severe.

"It's been bad before, but this is really bad," Cotanch said.

The flooding has also affected visitors trying to reach the property. Cotanch was waiting for his daughter, Heather, who was visiting from New York. Her Uber driver had to take a detour, and she ultimately had to roll up her pants, put on sandals and wade through the water to reach the complex.

Chrissy Ryan, the property's manager, said Coastal Towers installed a new seawall about two years ago, but flooding remains a concern.

Ryan said water is entering the property from both sides, including areas near neighboring properties with lower seawalls.

"We've got both properties that have lower seawalls, and now with this king tide they come in from both sides," Ryan said.

Ryan is asking the City of Boynton Beach and the Florida Department of Transportation to investigate the flooding and evaluate the surrounding infrastructure, including neighboring seawalls, drainage outfalls and backflow prevention systems.

She also raised concerns about valve checks she said were discussed about a year and a half ago but still need to be addressed.

"I want them to see this so something gets done about it," Ryan said.

In an email, Ryan described the flooding as a serious concern for resident safety and potential property damage. She requested a review of the conditions and clarification on what corrective measures could help prevent or reduce future flooding.

The City of Boynton Beach said it is aware of the flooding at Coastal Towers and has had crews monitoring and documenting affected areas.

In a statement to WPTV, the city said it has been responding as needed, including providing support from its police and fire rescue departments and supplying sandbags.

City staff have also been in contact with the condominium association and FDOT, which scheduled a site visit to observe conditions during the king tide.

The city said communities throughout South Florida face similar challenges when king tides combine with onshore winds and heavy rainfall, pushing water above levels that much of the region's infrastructure was built to handle.

Addressing the flooding, the city said, will require coordination among public agencies and private property owners.

"The City remains committed to working with the association and these partners," the statement said.

While the city has outlined its immediate response, it has not announced specific long-term repairs or a timeline for mitigation at Coastal Towers.

For residents, the immediate concern remains navigating the floodwaters — and determining what can be done to reduce the risk of similar conditions during future king tides.