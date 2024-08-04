Rain impacts weekend plans for Palm Beach County residents

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Saturday afternoon in Boynton Beach brought clear blue skies, but as the evening progressed the rain moved in.

The on-and-off storms expected to stick around though Monday.

Marie Lauricin works at Two Georges Waterfront Grille. She said it doesn’t take much rain for the parking lot to flood at the Boynton Harbor Marina.

“When it rains, it’s flooding and the ocean there goes everywhere,” said Lauricin. “Sometimes it comes inside the restaurant. It comes high and nobody can come eat at that moment.”

Many Floridians are unfazed by the bad weather.

“You just buckle down and enjoy your life. Have a couple brewskis,” Boynton Beach resident Jim Groves said.

The rain has put a damper on Collin Zbrowski’s weekend plans.

“We were supposed to go to Ft. Lauderdale, but it’s usually a place that floods a lot notoriously," he said. "Go out to dinner on Sundays or lunch and hopefully we’ll be able to make it there."