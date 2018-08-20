Quiet zones to take effect August 23 in Boynton Beach

UPDATE:

Boynton Beach says Brightline quiet zones will go into effect on Thursday, Aug. 23, at 12:01 a.m.

Boynton is the last city that the FEC Railroad tracks pass through in Palm Beach County to enact the quiet zones.

In a press release, Boynton Beach said the following Monday:

To celebrate and learn more about Boynton Beach’s Quiet Zones, the city will be hosting a “Quiet Coffee Hour” at East Ocean Café, 412 East Ocean Avenue from 8:30a - 9:30a. East Ocean Café borders the railroad tracks at Ocean Avenue in Downtown Boynton Beach. Complimentary coffee will be provided. City Engineer Gary Dunmyer will be available for interviews and questions on the city’s Quiet Zones.



There will be a guest of honor - Hoover the Bassett Hound - who has been very vocal about the train noises. His howling, every time a train passes through Boynton Beach, has created an active following on social media and garnished the attention of the press. Seeking information regarding the installation of Quiet Zones in Boynton Beach, Hoover visited the City’s Engineer, Gary Dunmyer at City Hall. Becoming immediate friends, Gary promised him Quiet Zones on August 23. Gary kept his promise. Together, they made very important public service announcements on safety tips regarding train tracks that will be posted on the city’s Facebook page each day this week.



Under federal regulations, engineers may sound the horn during an emergency, the presence of a vehicle or a person on the track, including railroad maintenance employees or contractors working on the tracks.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla.-- Quiet zones for Brightline trains passing through Boynton Beach are expected to take effect by the end of August.

The city made the announcement on Facebook saying: “The wait is almost over.”

Millions of dollars went into updating the city’s railroad crossings which were funded by state and federal money.

The city said they are waiting for upgrades to be made to three crossings and then they can qualify to apply for the quiet zones.

This is good news for Hoover the hound dog. Since the Brightline trains started blowing their horns in January Hoover has been howling at them.

“It has become his nemesis,” said Hoover’s owner Stephanie Finz. “It is every day, several times a day, several times an hour if he is feeling spunky and in the mood."

Finz said she is excited for the quiet zones because she likes to keep her doors and windows open.

“I can’t wait, cannot wait for some peace and quiet,’ she said.

Finz said she thinks Hoover is excited because it bothers his needed dog naps he likes to take on her patio.

The city said they should have all the needed crossing updated by the end of next week and then quiet zones should be established by the end of August.