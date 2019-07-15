BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach police say a teen robbed a man at gunpoint who was meeting up with a Tinder date.

According to police, the victim arranged to meet a woman named Alex, who he had been messaging for two days on the dating app Tinder, at a residence on NW 12th Ave. on July 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Police said when the victim showed up, 18-year-old Armoni Moody approached him, pointed a handgun at him, and demanded his property.

Fearing for his life, the victim gave Moody his iPhone 8 Plus and $42 in cash, police said. Moody then grabbed a bag the victim was holding, which contained a pack of Trojan ultra-thin condoms and a Fanta pineapple drink.

Hours after the robbery, a fraudulent transaction was made from the victim's bank account to an individual in Boynton Beach.

Police said when they responded to that person's address several days later, a resident positively identified the robber as Moody.

Another family member told officers that on the day of the robbery Moody said, "The cops are after me and I got this new iPhone."

Police said the gun Moody used was actually a BB gun.

Moody was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on a charge of robbery with a firearm.