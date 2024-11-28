Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoynton Beach

Actions

Police make arrest in fatal shooting near Boynton Beach church

Rodney Lorenzo Askins has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm
wptv-boynton-beach-police.jpg
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
File photo of a Boynton Beach Police Department cruiser.
wptv-boynton-beach-police.jpg
Posted

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting that took place near a church earlier this month, according to Boynton Beach Police.

Rodney Lorenzo Askins has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm.

The shooting occurred at about 1:45 p.m. on November 15 near the intersection of Northeast Second Street and Northeast 12th Avenue.

Crime scene tape was posted outside the New Disciples Worship Center in Boynton Beach after a shooting on Nov. 15, 2024.

Boynton Beach

Man dead after shooting near church

Todd Wilson

Police said when officers arrived at the scene they found the shooting victim, Brandon Rahming, who was later pronounced dead by Boynton Beach Fire Rescue.

Askins was stopped by police shortly after the shooting, matching a witnesses' description of the shooter. According to police, he was found with a small amount of cocaine and was arrested.

Police found two firearms and an array of ammunition while serving a search warrant at his home. A hat and bicycle that matched the description of the shooter were also found.

Askins is currently being held in the Palm Beach County Jail.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening