Police make arrest in fatal shooting near Boynton Beach church

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting that took place near a church earlier this month, according to Boynton Beach Police.

Rodney Lorenzo Askins has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm.

The shooting occurred at about 1:45 p.m. on November 15 near the intersection of Northeast Second Street and Northeast 12th Avenue.

Boynton Beach Man dead after shooting near church Todd Wilson

Police said when officers arrived at the scene they found the shooting victim, Brandon Rahming, who was later pronounced dead by Boynton Beach Fire Rescue.

Askins was stopped by police shortly after the shooting, matching a witnesses' description of the shooter. According to police, he was found with a small amount of cocaine and was arrested.

Police found two firearms and an array of ammunition while serving a search warrant at his home. A hat and bicycle that matched the description of the shooter were also found.

Askins is currently being held in the Palm Beach County Jail.