Plan to widen Boynton Inlet resurfaces, sparking debate over safety, economy and environment

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A long-discussed idea to widen the Boynton Inlet is back on the table, sparking renewed debates over safety, economic potential, and environmental impact.

City leaders recently revisited the proposal during a workshop tied to Boynton Beach’s long-term planning efforts. Supporters said expanding the inlet and replacing the existing fixed bridge could improve boating safety and increase access to the Atlantic Ocean.

WATCH BELOW: 'Because it's so narrow, there's so much current moving through it,' Captain Ryan Carr tells WPTV

Boynton Inlet widening debate: Safety vs. environmental impact

But not everyone is convinced.

Along the shoreline, opinions are mixed.

“The traffic, sometimes the boats come through here, and it's so many people boating,” one resident said.

Others worry that widening the inlet could create new problems.

“Too much traffic, too many bigger boats,” another added.

Still, many agree on one thing — the Boynton Inlet can be dangerous.

“There's been many boats and many lives lost in this inlet,” a boater said.

The inlet, known for its strong currents and narrow passage, has long been a challenging waterway, especially for inexperienced boaters.

During a recent city workshop, Commissioner Aimee Kelley acknowledged those concerns.

“It’s supposed to be not navigable, but we use it. A lot of our ocean rescue is due to that inlet,” Kelley said.

For those who spend their days on the water, the risks are clear.

Ryan Carr, captain of the Sea Mist, has spent decades navigating the inlet, he says widening it could make a meaningful difference.

“Because it's so narrow, there's so much current moving through it,” Carr said. “It would be a little deeper, it would be able to be dredged out more, it wouldn't be as dangerous for boaters that aren't as experienced.”

Carr added he believes the change is necessary.

“I think it really needs to happen,” he said.

However, environmental experts warn that any changes to the inlet could come with significant consequences.

In a statement, Palm Beach County’s Department of Environmental Resources Management said the South Lake Worth Inlet, also known as the Boynton Inlet, was originally cut between 1925 and 1927 to improve water quality in the southern Lake Worth Lagoon, which was impacted at the time by sewage discharges and runoff.

While the inlet was designed for flushing rather than navigation, the county acknowledged it has since become an important connection to the Atlantic Ocean for residents, tourists, and small businesses familiar with the waterway.

The county said the inlet is now part of a “carefully balanced system,” noting that historic inlet construction has already contributed to long-term beach erosion by disrupting the natural flow of sand from north to south.

Officials explained that the county actively works to offset those impacts by moving sand across the inlet and maintaining nearby beaches, including areas in Ocean Ridge that serve as nesting habitat for endangered sea turtles, recreational spaces, and protection for public infrastructure.

According to the statement, any major changes to the inlet — including widening or deepening it — would be complex and could significantly alter coastal conditions.

Potential impacts include increased erosion on nearby beaches, changes to water salinity in the Lake Worth Lagoon and local aquifers, effects on nearshore reefs, reduced access to public parks, and an increased risk of storm surge for vulnerable coastal properties.

The county also warned that expanding the inlet’s size or capacity could amplify those effects, particularly for areas south of the inlet, including Ocean Ridge and nearby coastal parks.

For now, the discussion remains in the early stages, with no formal plans in place.