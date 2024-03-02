Person killed, 3 others hurt in Boynton Beach crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A person was killed Friday night in a two-vehicle crash in Boynton Beach, fire rescue officials said.
The wreck occurred at about 9:10 p.m. on Hypoluxo Road near Paxford Lane.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said one person was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Three other patients were hurt and taken to a hospital.
Fire Rescue posted on social media that the scene was cleared by 11 p.m.
The Boynton Beach Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.
PBCFR units have cleared the accident scene on Hypoluxo Road between Congress Ave and High Ridge.— PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) March 2, 2024