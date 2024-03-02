Person killed, 3 others hurt in Boynton Beach crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A person was killed Friday night in a two-vehicle crash in Boynton Beach, fire rescue officials said.

The wreck occurred at about 9:10 p.m. on Hypoluxo Road near Paxford Lane.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said one person was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Three other patients were hurt and taken to a hospital.

Fire Rescue posted on social media that the scene was cleared by 11 p.m.

The Boynton Beach Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.