Palm Beach County school district employee accused of soliciting person he believed was 14-year-old boy

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County School District employee was arrested after police said he had sexually explicit conversations with an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old boy.

Boynton Beach police said Donald Rush, 65, of Lake Worth was arrested following an investigation by the department's Human Exploitation Task Force.

According to police, detectives posed as a 14-year-old boy advertising lawn mowing services on Craigslist's Community messaging board.

Investigators said they were contacted by someone using the screen name "Palm Guy," who was later identified by police as Rush.

Police said Rush asked the person his age, whether adult men had approached him about sexual activity and whether he had told his parents about those interactions.

The conversation later moved to text messages, according to police. Detectives said they again made clear that the person Rush was communicating with was supposedly 14 years old.

Despite the stated age, police allege Rush continued the conversation, asking sexually explicit questions and making statements about his own sexual activity.

With assistance from the Palm Beach County School Board Police Department, detectives located and interviewed Rush. Boynton Beach police said Rush admitted his involvement during that interview.

Police said Rush also claimed during the investigation that he was a youth pastor. The department did not identify a church or organization with which he was allegedly affiliated.

Rush faces charges of solicitation of a minor to engage in sexual conduct and unlawful use of a two-way communications device, according to police. He was being held at the Palm Beach County Jail.

Police identified Rush as an employee of the Palm Beach County School District. However, the department did not specify his position with the district.

Investigators said they believe there could be additional victims.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Rush or has information about similar incidents involving him is asked to contact Boynton Beach police Detective Joseph at 561-742-6158.