NFL player and South Florida native Jon Feliciano gives out 250 free meals in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — As the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins in a crucial game for both teams, 49ers offensive lineman and Davie native Jon Feliciano spent his day off donating 250 free meals to South Florida families.

Feliciano, who experienced homelessness in high school, has been dedicating his free time to feeding families in need for the past three years.

"I've had a holiday and a Thanksgiving without a Turkey. You know, presents are nice, but being able to sit down and have a nice meal with your family leaves a lasting impression," Feliciano said.

The athlete partnered with Feeding South Florida in Boynton Beach to provide turkeys, sides and fruits for Christmas.

Maria Sanez lives in West Palm Beach and says her family appreciates Feliciano's kind gestures and that this helps relieve one less worry for the holidays.

"It means a lot to us," Sanez said. "For my son, it's his best holiday."

Alfreda Simms lives in Lake Worth. She says Feliciano and Feeding South Florida embodies what 'loving your neighbor' means.

"This is amazing because they didn't have to take time out of their busy schedules, but they did," Simms said. "That's simply amazing and the work of God.”