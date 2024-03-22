New Coastal Cruiser on-demand rideshare program coming to Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach is the third largest city in Palm Beach County and it's growing.

"As the development happens in most cities, it becomes harder and harder to find parking to drive around," Marcia Levine said.

She said the growth is good and bad.

"As exciting as that is, I'm all for the development of areas, but the transportation gets harder," Levine said.

WPTV Marcia Levine talks about how the new rideshare program will benefit her.

However, help is on the way to reduce traffic in Boynton Beach.

Mayor Ty Penserga came up with the idea for the rideshare program called Coastal Cruiser.

"We've got a parking problem; we've got a traffic problem," he said. "Let's find a solution, let's get people moving and so this is that solution."

The Coastal Cruiser by Circuit will be on demand for residents and visitors. The environmentally friendly, all electric vehicles will cover areas from East Ocean Avenue, Seacrest Boulevard to Federal Highway. It will also drop you off and pick you up at the beach.



Part of the city's big motivation with starting the program is helping those who live in the northeastern portion of the city, which is considered a food desert.

WPTV Coastal Cruiser by Circuit will also drop you off and pick you up at the beach.

"Right now, they have no access to healthy food," Penserga said. "But with this one dollar ride we can get them access to all of the grocery stores and retailers all around the area."

The city is able to charge only a dollar, because local businesses like The Butcher Bar can pay for advertising opportunities on the vehicles to offset the cost of running the program.

"This four-block strip here from the Intracoastal to just past the railroad tracks there's about 30+ small independent businesses that would love to have a little bit more noise made about them," owner Eric Anderson said. "I think this is one of many ways this can happen."

Levine said with Coastal Cruising she won't have to drive much.

"We can now get around town, because it's not always easy to get a ride and we need transportation," Levine said.

The cost of the service is $1 and is available Sunday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.