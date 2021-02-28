Menu

Motorcyclist killed in high-speed crash in Boynton Beach

Posted at 10:36 AM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28 10:36:14-05

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A motorcyclist died Saturday night after crashing into a car.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, at 9:17 p.m. Matthew Guntle, 32, of Boynton Beach was driving southbound on Lawrence Road at an extremely high rate of speed on his 2005 Suzuki GSX-R600.

Guntle was traveling in the outside lane approaching Meadow View Road when the driver of a 2001 Toyota Camry traveling north on Lawrence Road attempted a left turn onto Meadow View Road.

During the crash, the motorcycle impacted the passenger side of the Camry.

Guntle impacted onto the pavement before coming to rest. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

