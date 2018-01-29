BOYNTON BEACH, Fl. (WPTV) - A mother from Oviedo, Florida is hoping for a miracle. Darlene Wood is using social media to help her find her murdered son’s missing Christmas stocking.

The plea comes after Wood couldn't find her son’s stocking in bags of items she got back from Boynton Beach police.

Her son, Adam Wood, was killed last September when he was sitting outside the Cherry Hill Mini Market. Wood said his killer was never arrested.

Wood said the stocking is sentimental because it is all she has left of her son. She sewed the design herself when he was two-years-old.

“The stocking now means a tremendous amount of value to our family, because that it all we will have now,” Wood said.

The stocking was accidentally donated to Hurricane Irma victims in the Boynton Beach area, but Wood has no idea where the donation was made.

She said she knows it is a long shot, but she is hopeful she can get it back.

“I would love to frame it and put it in the hallway so I can see it all the time and say, ‘This is Adam, this is our son,’” said Wood.

The stocking is about 18-20 inches tall and it will have D-R-W and 1988 under the Santa’s boot.