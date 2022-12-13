Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoynton Beach

Actions

Memorial grows for officer killed in car crash in West Palm Beach

Dennis Castro served on police force for 15 years.
Memorial for Boynton Beach officer killed.JPG
WPTV
Memorial grows for Boynton Beach polcie officer killed in crash Saturday in West Palm Beach .
Memorial for Boynton Beach officer killed.JPG
Posted at 10:43 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 22:43:44-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A memorial is growing for a Boynton Beach police officer killed in a crash on Saturday morning in West Palm Beach.

Flowes and flags sit on the spot where Dennis Castro's 2021 Dodge Durango went off at Northlake Boulevard, between Ibis Boulevard and North State Road 7, around 4 a.m.

Also Monday night, the city's water tower is lit up in blue, honoring the life of the long-time officer.

Castro was not on duty at the time of the crash.

Castro served 15 years on the Boynton Beach police force, receiving numerous commendations, and previously served seven years i nthe U.S. Marine Corps.

He was a traffic homicide investigator and was a member of the department's SWAT team.

He also was a member ofthe DUI Task Force

Castro leaves behind a wife and two children, 3 and 10.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family. So far nearly $40,000 has been raised.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Spelling Bee promo

Enroll your school today!