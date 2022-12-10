Off-duty Boynton Beach police officer dies in fiery single-car crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The city of Boynton Beach is mourning the death of a 15-year Boynton Beach police officer who died in a fiery single-car crash early Saturday morning.

The fatal accident happened at around 4 a.m. along Northlake Boulevard, between Ibis Boulevard and North State Road 7.

At around 9:30 a.m. West Palm Beach and Boynton Beach police were still on scene.

"We are working a single-vehicle fatal crash with one occupant (the driver) at that location," said West Palm Beach Public Information Officer Mike Jachles.

Officer Dennis Castro was a member of the S.W.A.T. Team.

The city of Boynton Beach announced his passing on Saturday just before 12:30 p.m. and released the following statement:

It is with our deepest sympathy that the City of Boynton Beach announces the passing of Boynton Beach Police Officer Dennis Castro, a 15-year Distinguished Officer who was a member of the BBPD S.W.A.T. Team and served our country in the United States Marine Corps.



“As a former officer and detective at the Boynton Beach Police Department, I was honored to have served alongside Officer Castro for several years,” said Dugger. “He was loved and respected by many, and his loss will be felt by the entire Boynton Beach community. We offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his beloved family.”

Castro was also a traffic homicide investigator and a member of the DUI Task Force. Throughout his career he was honored numerous times and received numerous commendations for his exemplary service to the Boynton Beach community, according to the Boynton Beach Police Department.

“Today is my toughest day as chief of police,” Chief Joe DeGiulio said. “Officer Castro’s service and commitment to the Boynton Beach Police Department and to the community we serve was truly remarkable. The entire Boynton Beach Police Department is honored to have served alongside Officer Castro, who was a friend and hero to all.”

Castro is survived by his wife and two children.