Man shot with BB gun during political rally in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — As people wait for more answers in the Mar-A-Lago search, some in favor of former President Trump have reported acts of violence and even vandalism over the last few months.

A group of people wearing shirts, and waving flags gather every Thursday along Woolbright Road and SW 8th Street in support of the former president, calling it Freedom Thursday.

"We support President Trump but it's really about our president and the rights that we're losing," said Donald Tarca Jr.

The weekly tradition has been held for two years now, but what happened in April was an unexpected first.

"I spin around and look down the street and I see a black BMW going down the street with a gun hanging out the window firing at people," said Tarca.

Tarca said he was shot in the chest.

Cell phone video from April 14 shows the moment when the car drives by with what appears to be a BB gun aimed at the crowd.

"Political violence is not right by anybody and it's a form of a hate crime to me," said Tarca.

Tarca said he filed a police report with the Boynton Beach Police Department and while it's unknown if the incident was politically motivated, he now wears a body camera every week for his own safety.

"Why hurt somebody over a difference in opinion? It's never okay," said fellow Freedom Friday attendee, Terry Williams.

Williams said he's had about $150 worth of flags stolen.

Williams welcomes Democrats and other political parties to attend Freedom Friday to have a conversation as the group calls for peace.

They say now that all eyes are on the midterm and primary elections.

"The direction of our country is here this November and if we don't make major changes we are in deep trouble. Deep trouble," said Williams.

Right now BBPD is still investigating the incident.

Tarca said he's looking into taking legal action.