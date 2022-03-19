Watch
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoynton Beach

Actions

Man fatally strikes woman while parking his car in Boynton Beach

Delray Medical Center emergency & trauma center sign
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Delray Medical Center emergency & trauma center sign
Posted at 2:07 PM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 14:07:04-04

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A woman was killed in Boynton Beach Friday when a man accidentally drove into her while parking his car.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Ilene Kesselhaut, 78, was standing on the sidewalk next to a driveway, when Howard Feilich, 82, struck her while attempting to back into his driveway.

Feilich mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake and drove onto the sidewalk, striking her.

He continued to back the vehicle in a circle and came to rest in the driveway across the street from his home.

Kesselhaut was transported to Delray Medical Center where she later died.

PBSO said there are no signs of foul play and the incident did not appear to be an intentional act.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News