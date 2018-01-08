Women supported women at the Golden Globes. The #MeToo movement has been the talk of Hollywood for weeks, but aside from Seth Meyers' opening monologue, no male Globe winners joined the chorus.

A South Florida male role model and leader in the community, Matt Tyler said he's not too surprised, but it does not mean men are not joining the conversation and taking action.

Soon after Oprah Winfrey's speech, the hashtags #MeToo and #TimesUp flooded Twitter.

"For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men, but their time is up," said Winfrey.

It was a memorable moment at the Golden Globes, but not the only thing people remember. Female viewers took to Twitter to ask why male winners did not mention the elephant in the room.

"It could be a reflection of where our society is currently," said Tyler, who is a violent prevention educator at AVDA, Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse.

Tyler works with adult men and young boys to tackle the issue so many women say they too are victims of.

"Some men might have a challenge because they are not comfortable with a conversation because it's not one they were taught to have their whole life," said Tyler.

Tyler said it starts with the youth, that's why at Boynton Beach Community High School he talks with young men and woman about how to treat and respect each other. He sounds the alarm on what is 'good ole boys' behavior.

"To use an example, like the old narrative, 'boys will be boys' or 'he hit you because he liked you.' You hear it at a very young age, that leads to where we are now, that it's accepted; where we need to start challenging that with those young men," he added.

In Ms. Geri Grocki's class, the teenagers learn about leadership.

"This is real life. This is the biggest test," said Grocki.

Grocki said she's seen the behavioral changes in the students since Tyler has opened up conversations about their relationships with the opposite sex; what's healthy, what's accepted and what's crossing the line.

"They've created an environment where it's safe to ask questions. They explore different ideas," she said.

The engaging men and boys movement has also created a hashtag of #committedmen. The hashtag empowers men and boys to speak up about being committed to respect, equality, and ending violence against women.

If you or someone who know has been a victim of domestic violence you can contact the AVDA 24 Hour crisis hotline at 1-800-355-8547 or visit avdaonline.org .