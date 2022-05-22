Watch
Lake Worth Beach woman dies after crash where driver fled

Deputies still looking for unknown driver
Posted at 11:23 AM, May 22, 2022
A Lake Worth Beach woman has died after being injured in a crash Friday.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, an unknown person was driving a 2017 Audi westbound on Woolbright Road in suburban Boynton Beach at 10:13 p.m.

As the Audi approached a curve in the road, the vehicle drove off the road into a grassy area, causing it to rotate.

The vehicle struck a concrete pole with its front right side.

The passenger, 29-year-old Jennifer Fortin, was found still seatbelted into the vehicle with critical injuries.

The driver's identity remains unknown.

PBSO says a man later walked to the scene and was attempting to speak to Fortin.

She died Saturday as a result of her injuries.

The case is pending investigation.

