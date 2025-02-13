'It's heartbreaking': 9/11 first responders spotlight need for more health care funding

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Former and retired 9/11 first responders are turning to WPTV for help.

They say funding that helps thousands with ailments caused by the World Trade Center attacks in 2001 are in jeopardy.

First responders like retired deputy chief with NYPD Bill Callahan said it's a day he will never forget.

"The thing that stands out the most was all the poor souls that lost their lives," said Callahan, who said he got skin cancer from the 9/11 hazards.

He's in remission but has a scar on his face from the skin cancer. He joined more than 400 9/11 first responder survivors for a reunion at Benvenuto in Boynton Beach, to address what they said is a rise in 9/11 first responders being diagnosed with cancer.

"There's a lot of people that are sick out there. I'm doing quite well right now but nothing lasts forever," said Callahan.

Retired NYC Fire Deputy Chief Richard Alles said he was at ground zero after the towers collapsed.

"I remember it was a crystal clear day in New York City, it was like night time because of all of the dust that was in the air," said Alles. "I literally felt that I was going to be part of the largest search and rescue operation in our nation's history."

A heroic effort that left him with two skin cancer battles. He's in remission from prostate cancer.

"Hopefully that's all I deal with but sadly I know it's not true," said Alles. "I tell everyone that I speak to as far as getting checkups with 9/11 exposure, its not a matter of if you're going to get sick, it's when."

WPTV Michael Barasch, a lawyer for the 9/11 community, said he developed skin and prostate cancer from working in the city after the attack.

The issue is twofold. We're told new survivors are being diagnosed with cancer and that's putting a strain on funding for the World Trade Center Health Program (WTCHP), as demand and the cost of care have increased, according to survivors.

"In December we were in the budget, then they yanked us out of the budget when they decided it was too much, not just our program but hundreds of other programs," said Michael Barasch, a managing partner with Barasch & McGarry, and a lawyer for the 9/11 community.

Barasch said WTCHP needs more than $3 billion in funding to guarantee new people can get into the health program in 2027.

"So many people have been getting sick that the government didn't anticipate it so we're back in congress every month lobbying to get this additional funding," said Barasch. "I lose two clients every day, it's heartbreaking."

He said he was an attorney in NYC at the time of 9/11 and said as a result he got skin cancer and prostate cancer, but is in remission.

"Those were two of the most common cancers because there was asbestos, chromium, lead and benzene," said Barasch. "The government told us the air was safe to breath, so we were breathing the same toxins as firefighters and cops. Not surprisingly, we're being afflicted with the same illnesses."

Barasch said there are over 3,500 former or retired 9/11 first responders that now call South Florida home, many who live with some of the 69 cancers that have been linked to hazards from the World Trade Center.

"This isn't going to stop, people get sick every single day," said Barasch. "The government made us a promise to take care of these responders, they owe it to them."

The group said within the next few weeks the bill requesting the $3 billion in funding will be introduced to congress for final approval.