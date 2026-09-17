'It definitely disturbed me': Boynton Beach neighbors react to shocking video of service dog abuse

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach man is facing a felony animal cruelty charge after witnesses recorded a black Labrador service dog being violently slammed onto the pavement on two separate occasions, according to the Boynton Beach Police Department.

Juan Latrez Poole, 52, was arrested Monday and is being held on a $30,000 bond. The dog, a black Labrador named Rex, has been placed in the custody of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.

WATCH: Boynton Beach neighbors disturbed by shocking dog abuse video

Boynton Beach man arrested for felony animal cruelty to service dog

Witness videos lead to arrest

The investigation began last Wednesday when a witness reported seeing a man, later identified as Poole, slam Rex, who was wearing a service dog vest, to the ground near a bus stop on South Federal Highway.

According to the police report, officers responded but could not locate the man or the dog.

The next morning, a second witness reported a nearly identical incident in the same area. The witness told police they saw Poole aggressively yanking Rex’s leash, swinging the dog in the air, and striking him with a water bottle. Video of the incident was provided to law enforcement.

"I have a dog, so it definitely disturbed me," said Dorris Johnson, a local dog owner who saw the footage.

Suspect denies allegations

Body camera footage released by the Boynton Beach Police Department shows officers confronting Poole.

“I never hit my dog and that is completely untrue,” Poole told an officer. “Unless you have some kind of video evidence, is what I’m looking for, because the only time I’ve ever disciplined him, and I’m verbally aggressive, cause if I talk to him like this, he doesn’t respond.”

Despite his denial, Poole was taken into custody based on the evidence and witness statements.

What's next for Rex

Rex will remain with Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control pending a decision from a judge or until the owner surrenders his rights to the animal.

Neighbors who spoke with WPTV expressed relief at the arrest and concern for the dog's future.

"I sure hope he does not get that dog or any other dog ever, ever," said Johnson. "And I hope the dog finds a good home."

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