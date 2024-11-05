'I'm suffering a lot': Family mourns lost of 5-year-old in Boynton Beach that was hit by a car on Halloween

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — We’re learning new details about a traffic homicide investigation out of Boynton Beach from Halloween night.

A family is terribly heartbroken as their 5-year-old, Maeva Luz Gracien, was taken too soon. They called the girl 'Vava,' and her loss is the difficult reality they face.

Police say Maeva tried to enter her aunt’s vehicle when she tripped. They add the aunt was unaware she tripped and began to drive.

Unfortunately, Maeva was run over, leaving her with fatal injuries.

Her mother, Edmise Jazil, was understandably too heartbroken to go on camera, but sent a statement:

“I'm suffering a lot. I feel like my heart has been ripped out. The pain is too much. People who are mothers will understand my feelings. I'm sleeping waiting for my daughter to come in today, she doesn't come in, and I just want to tell her I love her, how I miss her. Vava loved everyone. She loved math a lot, and she was brilliant in all the subjects. She is the princess of the whole family.”

Jazil wants Maeva to be remembered as bright, loving, and full of joy. She adds a message for her daughter:

“Dear Maeva, I want to tell you that you left with mommy’s heart, my dear. I want to let you know that I love you, I need you, and I will always love you, whether you are here or not.”

Meanhwhile, a parent from Hidden Oaks K-8 created a GoFundMe to help the family with funeral expenses.

Jazil says if there’s a message she could send out, it’s to always tell those around you, that you love them because life is short.

The Hidden Oaks K-8 school principal notified parents about the student’s passing. They offered grief counselors for students and staff as well as therapy dogs for additional support.