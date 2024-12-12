How Boynton Beach police are spreading joy this season

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — For the 12th year in a row, police officers in Boynton Beach swapped their patrol cars for shopping carts to spread some holiday joy.

Thursday morning, 30 kids from local elementary schools participated in the "Shop with a Cop "program and received a $125 gift card to shop at Walmart.

WPTV

It’s a collaboration between the police department, the store, and other organizations in the area.

The officer leading this effort, Rachel Baldino, said the goal here isn’t just to cross items off a wish list, but also connecting with the little ones.

“Some of our students here have faced some financial issues at home, or maybe they've lost a family member. And so we're just here to give them some joy this holiday season,” Baldino told WPTV News reporter Victor Jorges. “This program helps strengthen the relationship with our community and also have children see us and know that they can trust us or come to us when they need help.”

WPTV

Thursday event also included free lunch, as well as a static demonstration where kids could see the K9 unit, SWAT team, and other parts of the department in action.

The Boynton Beach Police Department is also inviting you to their Blue Lights and Holiday Nights party this weekend.

You can meet Santa, enjoy some hot chocolate, and holiday crafts. It takes place at the police department on High Ridge Road this Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m.

The first 200 kids to register will get a gift. To register, click here.