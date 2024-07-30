How $1.7 million of FEMA money will help solve flooding in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Federal Emergency Management Agency has granted the city of Boynton Beach $1,737,750 to help with what the city is calling the Heart of Boynton (HOB) project.

It's a $10 million initiative to help with drainage issues in eastern Boynton Beach, a part of the city it said is a mixed-use neighborhood and home to a historically disadvantaged and impoverished population.

"We look at where the areas are that have the most need and then we have to do studies in those areas to see what's the best solution, look at what's the highest priority," said Poonam Kalkat, the director of utilities at the city of Boynton Beach.

The project will focus on areas around Seacrest Boulevard, north of Boynton Beach Boulevard.

"We want to build some more infrastructure, so what we're looking for is adding some pipelines or pump structure that might be needed but also what we call green infrastructure," said Kalkat, "which is looking at retention ponds, bioswales and other things like that."

She said the $1.7 million is for phase one of the project which is for planning and design.

The next step will include finding more grant money for the construction phase.

"Why is Boynton Beach at this point where they're flooding in so many different parts?" said WPTV reporter Joel Lopez.

"Some infrastructure may be getting old but lots of times they may not be proper infrastructure in place 'cause this never used to be an issue," said Kalkat. "That's why we really needed to design this and plan this, so we can get the best project in place that would be resilient in the future."

This is one of many projects that the city is investing millions into to help with drainage.

Resident Rose Senior who lives in the San Castle area of Boynton Beach, said the road by her house is constantly flooding.

"How often are you monitoring the weather forecast?" asked Lopez.

"Actually, every day because we're like, 'oh gosh, here comes the rain,'" said Senior. "Every time it rains we're like, 'oh lordy, there's going to be flooding.'"

She said her husband created a small concrete barrier by their front porch, as the flood water has almost gotten into their house in the past.

"We love the rain, we need the rain, but we just want it to not come into our house or flood the yard," said Senior.

She said she has seen crews working on drainage on her street about a year ago, but said it still needs more work.

"We appreciate you guys we just want it to work, that's the main thing," said Senior.

If all goes to plan, the project is expected to be completed in the next three years.