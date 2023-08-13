Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoynton Beach

Actions

House fire impacts 4 people in Boynton Beach

House fire in Boynton Beach.
Victor Jorges/WPTV
House fire in Boynton Beach.<br/>
House fire in Boynton Beach.
Posted at 11:14 AM, Aug 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-13 11:14:19-04

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Four people, including three children, were impacted by a one-story house fire Sunday morning in Boynton Beach, the American Red Cross said.

After 3 a.m., crews responded to the fire at 226 NE Seventh Ave, east of Interstate 95.

The Red Cross provides emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance and will continue to provide additional support to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7