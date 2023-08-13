House fire impacts 4 people in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Four people, including three children, were impacted by a one-story house fire Sunday morning in Boynton Beach, the American Red Cross said.

After 3 a.m., crews responded to the fire at 226 NE Seventh Ave, east of Interstate 95.

The Red Cross provides emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance and will continue to provide additional support to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs.

