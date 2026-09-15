'Hopefully justice is served': Community reacts to arrest in 100 mph crash that killed Boynton Beach teen

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Lake Worth man has been arrested in connection with a June crash that killed a 14-year-old boy, with a report alleging the suspect was driving over 100 mph at impact.

Michael Bates, 35, turned himself in to the Palm Beach County Jail last Thursday, according to authorities. He faces a vehicular homicide charge in connection with the death of Christopher Cetoute, which occurred nearly three months ago on North Congress Avenue.

WATCH: Community reacts to arrest in 100 mph crash that killed Boynton Beach teen

Arrest in 100 mph crash that killed Boynton teen

For friends and neighbors of the teen, the arrest is a long-awaited development.

"Hopefully we get justice for Christopher, we’re praying on it, everybody," said Felicha, whose brother was a close friend of Cetoute's and was with him the day of the crash.

High-speeding ends in tragedy

According to a detailed report, Bates was one of five drivers recklessly racing in a 45 mph zone on June 12. Investigators state his BMW was traveling over 100 mph when it struck Cetoute.

The report also lists the speeds of the other vehicles allegedly involved:



Honda Civic: 75–79 mph

75–79 mph Infiniti Q60: 79–84 mph

79–84 mph Chevy Corvette: 68–71 mph

68–71 mph Tesla: 56–58 mph

"That road is a 45 mph," Felicha said. "A main road like that, you shouldn’t be going that fast, for what?"

'We miss him': A community reacts

The night of the tragedy, Christopher was walking with his friend to a Publix for food. His friend witnessed the BMW hit him and rushed to perform CPR. Dashcam video obtained by investigators reportedly shows Bates stopping his car after the impact but never getting out to check on the boy.

A medical examiner's report cited by investigators detailed catastrophic injuries.

The arrest has brought the community's grief back to the surface, along with a renewed call for accountability. Felicha said her brother and his friends speak about Christopher every day, often playing his songs to remember his voice.

"It’s not fair, he killed a child for no reason," she said. "All this could’ve been avoided if he was doing 45. Christopher would’ve been here."

As the legal case against Bates begins, those who knew the teen are focused on one outcome.

"His friends, his family, we miss him," Felicha said. "Hopefully justice is served."

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