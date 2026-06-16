BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Friends of Christopher Cetoute are mourning the loss of the 14-year-old, who was fatally struck by a speeding driver Friday night along the 4600 block of North Congress Avenue in Boynton Beach.

A memorial of flowers, a poster and a balloon now stands near the scene of the crash.

WATCH: FRIENDS REMEMBER TEEN HIT BY DRIVER

Friends mourn 14-year-old struck by speeding driver in Boynton Beach deadly crash

Boynton Beach Police say Christopher was crossing the roadway going eastbound when he was struck by a 35-year-old driver traveling southbound. Police believe speeding played a factor. Authorities add Christopher was not crossing at a crosswalk. Christopher was pronounced dead on scene.

WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache spoke with Christopher’s friends by phone who remember him as someone who attended Congress Middle School and loved playing basketball and track.

"To me CC was actually like a best friend,” said Abrionna Lang, a close friend. "Loyal, hilarious, determined, caring, a sweet person. He was always easy to get close to."

Lang described the moment she learned of his death.

"At first I didn't believe it until I'd seen a lot of stuff and then I just started crying. Like I was crying for the whole day," Lang said.

The tragedy is also weighing heavily on nearby residents. Caurline Robinson, who lives in the area, said the crash brought back painful memories. Robinson said she lost a loved one to a speeding driver.

"Sadness simply because I have had that happen to me," Robinson said. "In 2021 I lost my 5-year-old great-grand.”

Robinson said she has witnessed at least 7 crashes along Congress Avenue in the last 8 years and is calling for safety enhancements.

When asked whether a fatal crash on North Congress Avenue surprised her, Robinson said it did not.

"It's senseless. Senseless," Robinson said. “Where was the urgency to speed? Where was he going? And was it worth taking a life for speed?”

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time. A vigil will be held in Christopher's honor Friday at 7pm at the memorial site on North Congress Avenue.