'He's dead:' Man shoots husband at home in Boynton Beach, calls 911

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A man is in jail after shooting and killing his husband in a Boynton Beach home Tuesday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened at around 9:41 p.m. at a home on the 1000 block of Southwest 20th Street.

Boynton Beach police said they received a call, later identified to be the victim's number, and heard "moaning and the sound of a single gunshot, followed by silence," according to an arrest report.

They said two minutes later, they received a call from George Bereska Jr. saying he and his husband were in a "very bad argument." He told the dispatcher, he shot his husband in the chest, and when the dispatcher told Bereska to render aid, he said "he's dead," the arrest report said.

Boynton Beach police arrived at the home and found three shell casings and a Taurus firearm on the dining room table, the arrest report said.

According to detectives, there was no furniture displaced, no items in disarray and there were no signs of a physical altercation.

Police took Bereska to the Boynton Beach Police Department, where he told officers he had been in "a blackout since 6 p.m." and doesn't remember anything that happened, the arrest report said.

Bereska insisted that he was intoxicated, however, detectives said he showed no signs of intoxication and had no injuries to his body or blood on his clothing.

Bereska was jailed and faces one count of first-degree murder with a firearm.