14-year-old Boynton Beach teen killed in Congress Avenue pedestrian crash; investigation ongoing

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A 14-year-old Boynton Beach boy was killed Friday night after being struck by a vehicle while crossing North Congress Avenue, according to the Boynton Beach Police Department.

Police say the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on June 12 in the 4600 block of North Congress Avenue.

Investigators determined that the teen, identified as Christopher Cetoute of Boynton Beach, was crossing the roadway in an eastbound direction when he was hit by a BMW M4 traveling southbound. Police said the vehicle appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.

Emergency crews from the Boynton Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced Cetoute dead on site.

Officials said all individuals involved remained at the scene following the crash.

Authorities have not released additional details about potential charges or contributing factors. The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to reconstruct the circumstances leading up to the collision.

The Boynton Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information about the crash to come forward as the case develops.

North Congress Avenue was temporarily impacted as investigators processed the scene late Friday night.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WPTV for updates.

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