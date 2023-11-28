FPL working to repair light pole in Boynton Beach neighborhood

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Mamie Wright said October 16th is a day she'll never forget.

"The car came through that driveway right there headed this way and hit the pole," she said.

A driver knocked over the pole in her front yard. Wright said that chain of events initiated five weeks of misery.

"So, when they hit the pole, the wire broke, so it was laying down in my backyard," she said. "FPL put a yellow caution sign saying hot wire 120 volts."

Wright said the live wire was in her backyard for roughly five weeks even after repeated calls for service.

"So, I was scared to walk beside my fence in back," she said.

Monday evening Florida Power & Light finally came out to Wright's home in Boynton Beach to cut up the pole and turn off the power to the live wire.

WPTV The downed wires have been in Mamie and James Wright's backyard since the October crash.

Wright wants to know why it took FPL so long to fix the dangerous problem. On Tuesday afternoon, FPL sent WPTV the following statement:

"We are investigating this situation. We will work safely and quickly to complete permanent repairs."

Wright said her other problem is cars speeding down Miner Road. She said this isn't the first time someone has crashed into her yard.

"They ran in my yard two or three times," she said.

The Boynton Beach Police Department said they only have one recorded crash at the moment in the area—the crash that knocked down the light pole.

Wright is now petitioning the city for speed bumps along the stretch of Miner Road in front of her house.

"I'm trying to get them to put some speed bumps out there because they race up this street," she said.

FPL has not given Wright a timeline as to when a new light pole will be installed in front of her home.