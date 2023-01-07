Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoynton Beach

Actions

Food giveaway in Boynton Beach assists about 500 families

Estimated 3.9 million families in Florida face food insecurity
Food giveaway in Boynton Beach, Jan. 7, 2023
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
The state's largest food bank gave away meals to more than 500 families facing food insecurity in Boynton Beach on Jan. 7, 2023.
Food giveaway in Boynton Beach, Jan. 7, 2023
Posted at 4:47 PM, Jan 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-07 16:47:38-05

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The state's largest food bank gave away meals to more than 500 families facing food insecurity in Boynton Beach on Saturday.

Farm Share hosted the event at the New Discipline Worship Center located off 12th Avenue.

The food included chicken, fruits and vegetables, rice and beans and milk.

Farm Share said the grocery bag donations are designed to feed a family of five for up to four days.

Gil Zepeda, director of marketing for Farm Share
Gil Zepeda explains there is a high demand for food as millions of Florida residents struggle to feed their families.

Gil Zepeda, the director of marketing at Farm Share, said they're still seeing a high demand for help.

"Each of these donations equals out, because of the way that food is priced right now, to about $40 or $50," Zepeda said. "It's economic assistance that they don't have to spend. They don't have to go in [their] pocket in order to be able to buy this food for their families."

Farm Share, which serves all 67 counties in Florida, said more than 3.9 million families throughout the state are currently suffering from food insecurity.

Click here to search for food distribution events in our area.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Komen More Than Pink Walk 2023 West Palm Beach

Raise money, celebrate survivors, honor lost loved ones