Food giveaway in Boynton Beach assists about 500 families

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The state's largest food bank gave away meals to more than 500 families facing food insecurity in Boynton Beach on Saturday.

Farm Share hosted the event at the New Discipline Worship Center located off 12th Avenue.

The food included chicken, fruits and vegetables, rice and beans and milk.

Farm Share said the grocery bag donations are designed to feed a family of five for up to four days.

WPTV Gil Zepeda explains there is a high demand for food as millions of Florida residents struggle to feed their families.

Gil Zepeda, the director of marketing at Farm Share, said they're still seeing a high demand for help.

"Each of these donations equals out, because of the way that food is priced right now, to about $40 or $50," Zepeda said. "It's economic assistance that they don't have to spend. They don't have to go in [their] pocket in order to be able to buy this food for their families."

Farm Share, which serves all 67 counties in Florida, said more than 3.9 million families throughout the state are currently suffering from food insecurity.

Click here to search for food distribution events in our area.