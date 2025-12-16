Feeding South Florida expansion to help with food crisis

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida organization that feeds hundreds of thousands of families every year has been approved for a major expansion that will more than double its capacity to serve those in need.

Feeding South Florida received approval for a new 32,000-square-foot warehouse in Boynton Beach, located on just over 3.65 acres of land across the street from its current Palm Beach County location off Gateway Boulevard.

The expansion comes as the organization faces unprecedented demand, with nearly 200,000 people in Palm Beach County alone turning to Feeding South Florida for food assistance.

The new warehouse will significantly expand the organization's ability to serve families struggling with food insecurity, particularly during the holiday season when demand typically increases.

Representatives with the food bank tell WPTV the new facility will include dry storage, cold storage, freezer storage, loading docks, and administrative office space, allowing for increased food storage capacity and improved logistical efficiency.

Multiple organizations across South Florida have reported a surge in families seeking food assistance due to rising grocery costs and the pause on SNAP benefits that occurred last month.

Feeding South Florida is currently waiting on final permitting and construction plans from the city before beginning construction on the new facility. The organization has not yet announced a timeline for when the warehouse will be operational.

“This expansion strengthens Boynton Beach’s role as a regional hub for nonprofit operations and community services,” said the City of Boynton Beach. “Feeding South Florida continues to be a vital partner in addressing food insecurity across our region, and the City is proud to support their mission through responsible economic development.”

The current Palm Beach County location has served the community for years, but the additional space will allow the organization to better meet the growing need for food assistance in the region.

Overall Feeding South Florida served 706,000 individuals; 184,110 in Palm Beach County, 257,910 in Broward, 255,680 in Miami-Dade, and 8,730 in Monroe County.

