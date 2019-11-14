BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach man just received incredible news that he beat cancer, so he decided to celebrate with his wife at Duffy’s Sports Grill.

That's when he got a second bonus.

Luis Gonzalez was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma earlier this year. But after six months of chemotherapy, Luis was recently declared cancer-free.

Luis' wife, Annie, said the couple wanted to celebrate the exciting news and went out for dinner and drinks at Duffy’s, located 4746 N. Congress Ave. in Boynton Beach.

Annie had a special cake made to surprise her husband at the restaurant. On the cake was a message that read, "F*** CANCER."

"Perfect, perfect gift," said Luis. He added he often uses humor to help deal with such an emotional time. "It is my key for survival."

"I always say his positivity is almost disgusting," said Annie.

When their server, Mariah Kear, brought their $64 check, the couple got another surprise: Duffy’s had paid for their entire meal!

Annie said it was a tearful moment for her and Luis.

The couple had to cancel their wedding earlier this year when Luis was diagnosed with cancer. They eloped in the courthouse instead. The act of kindness from Duffy’s was icing on the cake for them.

"It shows there is still kindness out there," said Luis.

"I didn't do it to benefit me or anything, I didn't even thing twice about it," said Kear.

Kear said this was the first time she has done something like this in her seven years working at Duffy’s.

Annie posted about the generous gesture on Facebook, where it's gotten more than 1,000 likes and hundreds of comments

"I don't think they were even gone for 30 minutes and one of my bartenders actually sent me the post," said Kear.

Annie said she wanted to share what one simple act of kindness can do. The gesture from Duffy’s was everything for Luis and Annie.