DNA leads to arrest after victim attacked in Boynton Beach Best Buy parking lot

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A suspect is in custody after a person was attacked and hit in the head in the parking lot of a Best Buy in Boynton Beach earlier this month.

The attack occurred Feb. 11 outside the store located at 550 N Congress Ave.

The victim told police that he had just parked his vehicle at the Best Buy after dropping off his friend at a nearby Red Lobster.

He said he got out of his SUV to have a cigarette and check his trunk for a work shirt.

As he was preparing to open the trunk, he told police he could hear footsteps approaching him. He was then struck on the right side of the head with a blunt object, possibly a pipe.

The victim said he tried to defend himself, grabbing the attacker by the hair, swinging him around and causing the person to hit their head on the back of his vehicle.

During the scuffle, the victim said the suspect, later identified as Bryan Beska, 39, tried to rob him by reaching into the victim's pocket.

Beska later fled the scene and did not escape with any of the victim's belongings.

Investigators said they were able to collect evidence from the victim's body, which then matched a DNA profile linking Beska to the case.

Police said Beska was arrested at a house on Maplewood Drive west of Boca Raton at around 9 a.m. Friday by members of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Beska is charged with attempted robbery with a weapon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.