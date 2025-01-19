Watch Now
Deadly overnight shooting in Boynton Beach leaves one dead, five hurt

Six people were shot in a Boynton Beach neighborhood early Sunday morning
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla — 6 people were shot early Sunday morning in Boynton Beach and rushed to the hospital.

One person is dead, five others are hurt.

Police say this happened just after 1:40 a.m. near the 500 block of NE 2nd Street near E Boynton Beach Blvd.

This is an isolated incident.

Detectives are are seeking more information about this shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Boynton Beach Police Department at (561) 732-8116.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

