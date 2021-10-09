'Day of Hope' unites homeless community with faith organizations and law enforcement

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Boynton Beach Police Department joined hands with other organizations Saturday to give back to the community in need.

Through their event called "Day of Hope," BBPD officers and other organizations provided homeless in the community with everything from a shower, clothes, food, and community resources that they're either without or having a difficult time finding.

"It makes me feel amazing cause you know we're partnered with the police department, all the other organizations, we have so much help here. it's really just a good time, it makes me feel amazing. Every day after i do this i feel great," said Connor Brennan with Operation Connor Share.

The nonprofit helps people in need with essential every day supplies.

The event is part of a national "Faith and Blue Weekend" which is an initiative to help build stronger relationships between the homeless community and the people of faith and those behind the badge.

"I have developed a lot of relationships with some of the homeless that I have been interacting with, some of them up to 2 years, where some of them just arent ready to accept the services but I continue to build those relationships and slowly get them to be willing to accept the help that they deserve," said Officer Brian Goldfuss, who is on the homeless outreach team with the Boynton Beach Police Department.

According to statistics from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, in 2019 there were nearly 14,000 people considered homeless in Palm Beach County.