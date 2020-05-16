Couple holds drive-thru baby shower in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach couple expecting their first child celebrated in a unique way on Saturday.

They hosted a drive-thru baby shower at their home in Boynton Beach.

The proud mother-to-be is a nurse at a local hospital and the father is a Broward Sheriff's Deputy.

Unlike a drive-by parade-type celebration, guests drove through their U-shaped driveway and stopped at four stations, where they celebrated from the safety of their cars.

Mom-to-be Christina Bonomini said, "We're just making the best out of a difficult situation, just happy to be able to see my friends and family at a distance and just get all the love. We're just being showered with love today and it's amazing."

The proud grandparents said they were excited to share this unique celebration with the community.