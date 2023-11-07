Watch Now
Collapse at Boynton Beach condo complex causes some resident evacuations

No injuries reported after incident occurred at Village Royale on the Green condos
Boynton Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the Village Royale on the Green condos on Nov. 7, 2023.
Eric Pasquarelli, WPTV
Posted at 2:52 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 15:17:37-05

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Fire rescue crews responded to a condominium complex in Boynton Beach after a soffit collapsed Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the Village Royale on the Green condos, located at 230 Northeast 26th Avenue, at about 11:45 a.m.

No one was hurt, and no one was trapped by the third-floor collapse, according to Boynton Beach Fire Rescue. However, some residents had to be evacuated from their homes.

Boynton Beach spokeswoman Chelsea Sanabia said the collapse impacted about six units at the complex.

Just before 3 p.m., Sanabia said fire rescue crews cleared the scene, and residents should now have access to their homes.

WPTV has contacted code enforcement for comment.

No other details were immediately available.

