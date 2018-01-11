Brightline releases train schedules, prices for West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale service

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Brightline on Thursday morning released train schedules and prices for service from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale.

Riders can book service starting on Saturday, Jan. 13. at 8 a.m. departing West Palm Beach and arriving in Fort Lauderdale at 8:40 a.m.

Weekday trains depart West Palm Beach starting at 6 a.m. and will leave every hour. Introductory service will feature 10 daily round trips during the weekdays and nine on the weekends.

The one-way cost is $10 for "Smart Service" and $15 for “Select Service," which offers wider seats, complimentary beverages and snacks and free parking.

Seniors, active military and veterans will receive a 10 percent pricing discount, and kids 12 years old and under will receive a 50 percent pricing discount.

The last train Saturday night that departs West Palm Beach for Fort Lauderdale is at 9:30 p.m.

The last train that leaves Fort Lauderdale for West Palm Beach on Saturday night is at 10:55 p.m. and arrives at 11:35 p.m.

Brightline's downtown West Palm Beach station is located at 501 Evernia St.

The Fort Lauderdale station is located on NW 2nd Ave. near downtown and about a 12-minute drive to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Brightline is expected to expand operations to MiamiCentral, an 11-acre multi-modal hub, in the coming months. Construction on phase 2, connecting to the Orlando International Airport, will begin in 2018.

Click here to book your tickets.