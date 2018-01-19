Boynton Police: Plague of shootings could be connected

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - - In the last 18 days there's been nine shootings in the northeast section of Boynton Beach.

On January 11, police responded to a shots fired call on the 3000 block of Orange Street.

That's where you'll find Ascension Gonzalez.

"I heard about four shots. Two of them sound like a big gun and the last two sounded like a smaller gun," he told WPTV.

He's only been in the neighborhood for about a year.

"I've never been in a neighborhood where I have to be careful where at night a stray bullet may come to the window," Gonzalez said.

Now, this shooting and others in the area have him making new arrangements.

"But I'll be leaving by like April I'll be out of here," he said.

The next day police got another shots fired call. This time, on the 300 block of Northeast 13th Avenue.

That's where you'll find Cynthia Davis, but you won't catch her outside.

"It's not that I don't feel safe, I know it's not safe," she said.

She's lived in this neighborhood for 40 years.

Cynthia's house is in the middle of the chaos. This month there's been five other shootings around her neighborhood.

On Tuesday, Simon Pierre's home and car received around 30 bullets. Jennifer Merzan lives next door and says gun violence is a big problem.

"It's a community falling apart. We don't have patrol," she said. "We don't have security, we don't have anybody to watch over this area."

No arrests have been made, but in a news release Wednesday police said some of these shootings could be connected.