Boynton construction causing traffic headaches

BOYNTON BEACH, Fl. - A construction project in Boynton Beach is several months behind schedule. The work on Woolbright Road and I-95 started in early 2016 and was supposed to be done in November of 2017.
The Florida Department of Transportation said the widening project was delayed due to the contractor falling behind working on multiple projects. FDOT said the contract is being fined $8,491 a day until the project is complete.
“To say it’s been a headache is an understatement,” said Anthony Mays who works down the street from the interchange.