Boynton Beach's Hester Field welcomes flag football players competing for South Florida championship

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — It's a flag football-filled weekend at Hester Field in Boynton Beach, as the Police Athletic Leagues (PAL) of South Florida is hosting its 2nd Annual PAL Girls Flag Football League Championship.

Around 14 teams, made up of players between ages 11 and 14, are competing to be named PAL South Florida Champions. Teams are coming from around the region, from Hollywood to Palm Beach.

Tyjah Young, PAL Boynton Beach running back, says the tournament is a great way to promote girls flag football.

"It's good you get to show people what you can do," Young said.

Boynton Beach's Hester Field fills up with flag football players competing for South Florida championship

Tim Albury, PAL executive director, is proud that the league has doubled in size compared to last year when only six teams were competing.

The league is partnering with USA Football to generate $30,000 for equipment and to promote the growth of flag football, a sport that is among the fastest-growing in the world. In 2028, flag football will be an official Olympic sport.