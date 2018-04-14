Boynton Beach woman says all four wheels stolen off car

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A Boynton Beach mother of two says all four tires and rims were taken off of her car right outside of her home in the Whalers Cove apartment complex.

Chelsea Figueroa says she's lived in this neighborhood on South Congress Avenue for about a year. But Friday morning, when her husband went outside to go to work, he found all four tires were stolen off the car and the thieves didn't leave much behind.

"No wheels, no tires, everything is gone," Figueroa said.

She says the four tires and rims will costs her family around $1,000 to replace and there might be more damage underneath the car.

"I mean it's devastating," she said. "I lost my job about a week ago and he's the only one working right now and we have two small kids, so it's hard. It's hard to see this."

Right now, there are no leads as to who stole the four wheels. But Chelsea says she did report the incident to Boynton Beach Police. She's hoping crime like this doesn't become a pattern in her area.

"I mean, there's really not much we can do but kind of sit and wait and hope that the public helps us out," she said.