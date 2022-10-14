Boynton Beach woman dies nearly a month after laying down behind reversing car

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach woman died nearly a month after she was run over by a car backing up in a parking lot.

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 1:03 p.m., the driver of a 2012 Honda Civic was attempting to back out of a parking space in the Wells Fargo parking lot at 9990 S. Military Trail in Boynton Beach.

For unknown reasons, Janet L. Walsh, 34, laid down behind or beside the Civic before it backed up.

The driver of the Honda did not see Walsh and ran over her.

Walsh was badly injured and taken to a hospital.

She died at Delray Medical Center on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 10:13 p.m. as a result of her injuries.