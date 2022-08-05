Boynton Beach woman arrested on animal cruelty charges

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach woman faces felony animal cruelty charges after her two pit bulls were left outside without food or water, according to police.

Online jail records show that Joanne Maxis, 42, was arrested on July 25.

Police said they received an anonymous tip, prompting an investigation.

According to a post on Boynton Beach police's Facebook page, an animal cruelty investigator learned that "Maxis had two adult pit bulls confined together in a "grossly undersized" crate, outdoors, with no food or water in sight."

Police said that Maxis willingly agreed to surrender the two dogs along with an additional three puppies that were located inside of her residence.

An Animal Care and Control veterinarian noted that both adult dogs were suffering from starvation, deprivation of basic medical care and mild dehydration.

Maxis was taken into custody but later posted bail and was released from the Palm Beach County Jail.

Police said that both adult dogs, named "Gracie" and "Max," were rehabilitated at Animal Care and Control and have since been adopted.

Maxis is facing two counts of felony animal cruelty and two counts of unlawful confinement of an animal.