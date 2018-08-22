Boynton Beach to discuss day at the beach for dogs

BOYNTON BEACH, Fl. - Boynton Beach city leaders will decide Monday night if they will have a test day for dogs at Oceanfront Park.

The city commissioners will hear a proposal from city staff that highlights a plan for a “special” day for dogs at the beach. The city would be able to test if it is safe for dogs at Oceanfront Park.

The recommendation is to fence off the north side of the beach from 9 a.m. until noon on a Saturday. Park rangers would help maintain the dogs and city employees would set up activities for the dogs.

The cost of the special day would be around $1,500.

Commissioners will have to discuss how this will affect beachgoers, lifeguards, and turtle nests along the beach.

They can approve the current proposal, make changes, or reject it during Monday’s meeting.